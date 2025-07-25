Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $34.10 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 65,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,364,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 22,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MCD opened at $294.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.85. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $250.23 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,992 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.