Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after buying an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,731,000 after buying an additional 1,132,187 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3%

TXN stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.40.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

