Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 2.1% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,923 shares of company stock valued at $222,445,095. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,180.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $501.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,236.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,069.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

