Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 50,693 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,693 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $90,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $288.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $291.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

