Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Cut by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 3.6% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,787,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,999,000 after purchasing an additional 685,023 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,400,000 after buying an additional 617,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:HLT opened at $267.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.61.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.56.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

