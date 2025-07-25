Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $101,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $566.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $538.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

