Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Prudent Investors Network Inc.

Prudent Investors Network Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.2% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 19,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $420.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.72 and its 200-day moving average is $463.00. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

