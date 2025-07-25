Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 644,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246,064 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $87,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.85 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.63.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.