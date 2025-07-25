Nicholas Wealth LLC. Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nicholas Wealth LLC. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.
Broadcom Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $288.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $291.20.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.
Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity
In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
