Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $246,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:PG opened at $158.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $151.90 and a one year high of $180.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.24. The stock has a market cap of $372.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.24.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

