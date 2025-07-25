Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6%

T stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

