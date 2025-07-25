Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,737 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $223.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.