AM Investment Strategies LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. ASML makes up 0.7% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ASML by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,494,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in ASML by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 439,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,374,000 after buying an additional 163,945 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in ASML by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 297,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,456,000 after buying an additional 116,121 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $725.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $766.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $727.71. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $945.05. The firm has a market cap of $285.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

