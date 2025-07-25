Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 136 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $272.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.32.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

