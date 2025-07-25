General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 287.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,281,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in General Motors were worth $60,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

