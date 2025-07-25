Fischer Financial Services Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fischer Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,737,355,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9,896.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,037 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Walmart by 1,707.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,718,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $324,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Walmart by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,765,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $882,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,477 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $96.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,851,623.92. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $166,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 649,233 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,674.80. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,696 shares of company stock worth $12,222,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

