Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 104,780 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1,411.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Booking worth $516,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booking by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 88,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,967,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,650.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,540.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,042.92. The company has a market cap of $183.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $20.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,454.26.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

