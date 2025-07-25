MY Wealth Management Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MY Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

VB opened at $245.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.66 and a 200-day moving average of $231.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.