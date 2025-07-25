Westover Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $804.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $762.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $770.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $800.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

