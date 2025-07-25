Westover Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $74.83.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

