Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now – July 23rd

Chubb, Deere & Company, Cal-Maine Foods, CNH Industrial, Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, and Arch Capital Group are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods and services—ranging from farm equipment and seed producers to fertilizer manufacturers and food processors. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to trends in global food demand, commodity prices, weather patterns, and technological advances in farming. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB traded down $11.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.09. 3,018,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.31.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.62. The stock had a trading volume of 554,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

CALM traded up $15.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,350. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $63.57 and a one year high of $126.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.71.

CNH Industrial (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Shares of NYSE CNH traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,782,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,319,958. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $152.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average is $143.00. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $279.78. 626,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,591. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.81. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $281.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $88.52. 1,884,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,933. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.51.

