Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 167,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,673,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $84.87 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.