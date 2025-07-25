Keystone Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $208.10 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $208.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

