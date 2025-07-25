Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $247.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.24. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $16,246,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 646,822,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,470,379,589.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,326,510 shares of company stock valued at $305,246,018. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

