Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 767 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $462.21 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $464.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.30 and its 200 day moving average is $385.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.40.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

