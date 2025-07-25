John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 1.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $183.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

