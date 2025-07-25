Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KMB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

