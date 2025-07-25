Equitable Trust Co. Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $190.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of $337.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.