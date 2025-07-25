Fischer Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,746 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fischer Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $817,759,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,942 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.72 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.58.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

