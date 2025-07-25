ANB Bank Sells 689 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

ANB Bank decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. ANB Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,238,000 after acquiring an additional 395,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,345,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,860 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,277,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $45.74 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

