ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by ANB Bank

ANB Bank grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. ANB Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $2,603,360,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,965,000 after purchasing an additional 877,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,830,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,940,464,000 after acquiring an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. FBN Securities raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,107.94.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $6,015,106. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $998.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 125.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,001.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $953.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

