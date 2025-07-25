ANB Bank Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ANB Bank boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. ANB Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schlumberger by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 305,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 22,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Schlumberger
In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 39.04%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
