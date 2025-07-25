USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 93,961 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,961 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCO Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,810,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares during the period. Master S Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,322,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,600,000 after purchasing an additional 182,548 shares during the period. Finally, Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,708,000.

DFAC stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

