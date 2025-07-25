Orin Green Financial LLC Sells 911 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Orin Green Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,202,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,237,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,372 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

