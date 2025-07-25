Nicholas Wealth LLC. Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nicholas Wealth LLC. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.78. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.92 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $218.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.