General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform” Rating

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $360.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $348.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GD stock opened at $314.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $322.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 36,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.