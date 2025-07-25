Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE ROP opened at $560.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $564.44 and a 200-day moving average of $562.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.18.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

