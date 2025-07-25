Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Taiyo Life Insurance Co.

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $114,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after purchasing an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,643,000 after purchasing an additional 139,176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $687.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $691.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

