Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $42,839,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $385.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $386.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.