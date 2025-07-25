Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 136,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 38,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $43.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.35.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

