Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 959,305 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,477,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.32% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $436,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,641 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,718,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,593 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,501.0% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,241,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,166,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,364,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

