Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 529,494 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,494 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.04% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $125,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345,376 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

