Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Tesla by 4,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after buying an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla
Tesla Price Performance
TSLA stock opened at $305.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.36 billion, a PE ratio of 176.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
