Cetera Investment Advisers Has $172.46 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,590 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walmart were worth $172,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,252,135. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,696 shares of company stock worth $12,222,245 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Walmart stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.77. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $771.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

