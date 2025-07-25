Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,818,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.26% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $190,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after buying an additional 579,549 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 117,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 76,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 62,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.