Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 399,008 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $90.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $79.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

