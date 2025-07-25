Advisor OS LLC Buys 146 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,853,000. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,128,233,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Linde by 58,312.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,415,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,596,000 after buying an additional 3,410,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Linde by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,834,631,000 after buying an additional 2,957,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $468,360,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LIN opened at $471.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

