One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.