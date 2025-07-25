Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 80,242 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,242 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $25,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 232,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $72.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $72.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

