Westover Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $980,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $713.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $709.87 and a 200 day moving average of $644.94. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.